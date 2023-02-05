Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Australian regulator again knocks back NBN Co proposal

News Analysis

The saga to create new rules for access to Australia's national broadband network is set to run on even longer.

For the second time, competition regulator ACCC has rejected a draft offer from NBN Co, declaring that it was unlikely to promote the long-term interests of consumers. In its 104-page decision the ACCC also said NBN Co's proposal to periodically reset terms of access were not reasonable and would not promote efficiency and competition.

It said the rules for the initial three-year period, starting from July 1 this year, would be "unlikely to efficiently address existing drivers of poor consumer sentiment towards NBN services, remove inefficient costs from the NBN supply chain, and promote retail competition."

That said, ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey acknowledged in a statement that some aspects of the NBN proposal were "a significant improvement" on earlier drafts.

ACCC again rejects NBN offer on new broadband access rules. (Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)
ACCC again rejects NBN offer on new broadband access rules.
(Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)

NBN Co said it would withdraw the proposal and lodge an amended version by early next month.

For the past two years, the ACCC has been running an industry consultation to agree a new pricing and service framework for retail service providers accessing the NBN.

It says the NBN Co commitments, which are known in the jargon as special access undertakings (SAU) and include minimum service standards and price caps, are a critical part of the regulation of the broadband industry.

NBN Co's viability

It says the access framework, established in 2013 and with another 17 years to run, required a fundamental overhaul to be effective.

One of the big flaws of the current regime is, incredibly, that it only covers access technologies such as FTTH and fixed-wireless that account for around a quarter of all connections. The most widely-used technologies, HFC and copper, are not included.

Additionally, retail ISPs have complained bitterly that the current model is unviable because it is heavily weighted to usage-based charging. But the deeper problem, in the eyes of many analysts, is the viability of NBN Co itself.

It is a government-funded entity with accumulated debts of 36 billion Australian dollars (US$24.1 billion) and, in this view, was kneecapped by a conservative government makeover that replaced the vast bulk of the planned fiber rollout with copper and coax.

As the ACCC noted in its decision, "NBN Co's revenues are materially below efficient cost levels, and that growth in demand alone could not reasonably be anticipated to make good this shortfall."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Commissioner Brakey said the regulator was "acutely aware that the process to vary the current NBN SAU has been running for two years and we appreciate the open and ongoing engagement by the sector through that time."

"This is critical, national infrastructure and to accept a [SAU] variation we must be satisfied it promotes the long-term interests of Australians."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
A future-ready broadband network solution: buzzwords or reality?
Top 5 ways to maximize the value of your network investment
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
White Paper: Redefining Metro Networks for Scale, Simplicity, and Sustainability
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE