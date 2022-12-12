AT&T banks on public policy to propel open RAN deployments

AT&T banks on public policy to propel open RAN deployments12/12/2022
At last week's Open RAN North America event in New York, Chris Boyer, Vice President of Global Security and Technology Policy at AT&T, sat down with Light Reading to explain how the service provider is working with the government, academia and other organizations to support progress in open RAN deployments.
You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Boyer's role in AT&T's public policy department (00:17)
- How AT&T utilizes public-private partnerships in the open RAN space (00:46)
- Using government funding for open RAN development (01:59)
- More on AT&T's efforts around R&D for open RAN (03:41)
- Performance, scale, security and other challenges on the horizon for open RAN deployments (05:23)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading