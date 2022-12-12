AT&T banks on public policy to propel open RAN deployments





At last week's Open RAN North America event in New York, Chris Boyer, Vice President of Global Security and Technology Policy at AT&T, sat down with Light Reading to explain how the service provider is working with the government, academia and other organizations to support progress in open RAN deployments.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Boyer's role in AT&T's public policy department (00:17)

How AT&T utilizes public-private partnerships in the open RAN space (00:46)

Using government funding for open RAN development (01:59)

More on AT&T's efforts around R&D for open RAN (03:41)

Performance, scale, security and other challenges on the horizon for open RAN deployments (05:23)

