ACA Connects Summit recap: Cablecos fret about funding for BEAD and ACP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Before execs and reps of small and midsized cable ops headed to Capitol Hill to raise concerns with government officials here on Thursday, many offered a preview of sorts of those discussions the day before at the ACA Connects Summit.

At the event, ACA Connects members heard from fellow operators, their lobbyists, regulatory experts and some key government officials about the exploding costs of broadcast TV retransmission and the many fascinating facets of the digital divide.

Sticking with the digital divide, a hot button centered on concerns about the potential for competitive overbuilders to get their hands on the billions that will soon be allocated via the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. Another related to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), an initiative that could run out of funding sometime next year if Congress doesn't step in to refill those coffers.

In this Light Reading Podcast, editors Nicole Ferraro and Jeff Baumgartner caught up to dig into those issues and recap the central discussions (okay, they didn't touch retrans).

For a lightly edited transcript of this podcast, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here's an outline of some topics that were discussed:

Nicole admits she "doesn't do well outside of New York," but duty calls (1:10)

Why small and midsized cable ops are eager to participate in BEAD but have big concerns that some funds could land in the hands of competitive overbuilders (2:45)

Why there's nervousness among industry watchers and cable operators that the ACP could run out of funds at a time in which Congress does not appear to be in a giving mood (6:00)

If ACP doesn't get refunded, what's plan B? (8:45)

What should operators be thinking about as the NTIA prepares to provide guidance on BEAD's "Buy American" rules? (11:30)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading