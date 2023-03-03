Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

ACA Connects Summit recap: Cablecos fret about funding for BEAD and ACP

3/3/2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Before execs and reps of small and midsized cable ops headed to Capitol Hill to raise concerns with government officials here on Thursday, many offered a preview of sorts of those discussions the day before at the ACA Connects Summit.

At the event, ACA Connects members heard from fellow operators, their lobbyists, regulatory experts and some key government officials about the exploding costs of broadcast TV retransmission and the many fascinating facets of the digital divide.

Sticking with the digital divide, a hot button centered on concerns about the potential for competitive overbuilders to get their hands on the billions that will soon be allocated via the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. Another related to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), an initiative that could run out of funding sometime next year if Congress doesn't step in to refill those coffers.

In this Light Reading Podcast, editors Nicole Ferraro and Jeff Baumgartner caught up to dig into those issues and recap the central discussions (okay, they didn't touch retrans).

For a lightly edited transcript of this podcast, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here's an outline of some topics that were discussed:

  • Nicole admits she "doesn't do well outside of New York," but duty calls (1:10)
  • Why small and midsized cable ops are eager to participate in BEAD but have big concerns that some funds could land in the hands of competitive overbuilders (2:45)
  • Why there's nervousness among industry watchers and cable operators that the ACP could run out of funds at a time in which Congress does not appear to be in a giving mood (6:00)
  • If ACP doesn't get refunded, what's plan B? (8:45)
  • What should operators be thinking about as the NTIA prepares to provide guidance on BEAD's "Buy American" rules? (11:30)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Spirent 2023 5G Report: Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE