Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

5G may expand into 12.7GHz-13.25GHz next

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/19/2022
Comment (0)

A number of top officials in the Biden administration are working to develop a unified and cohesive national spectrum strategy, which could be released within the next few months.

A big part of that strategy will involve allocating more spectrum for 5G. And already the FCC's chairwoman said she's eying the 12.7GHz-13.25GHz spectrum band as a possible location for the agency's next big spectrum push.

However, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel warned that "repurposing spectrum is not for the faint of heart." She explained that the growth of wireless communications in general – both among commercial and federal users – has put huge demands on the nation's finite spectrum resources. Thus, it's unclear when the 12.7GHz-13.25GHz spectrum band might be released for 5G, how it might be released to commercial users, and what types of stipulations might be imposed on operations in the band.

(To be clear, the 12.7GHz-13.25GHz spectrum band is different from the 12.2GHz-12.7GHz band that sits at the center of a years-long policy battle among companies including Dish Network, RS Access and SpaceX's Starlink. The FCC has said it is considering allowing 5G operations in that band, but has made no official decision on the matter.)

The fact that Biden administration officials are working on a national spectrum strategy, and that they're flagging the 12.7GHz-13.25GHz band as a location of interest, could indicate movement in 5G spectrum policy in general. That's important considering the FCC has no additional 5G spectrum auctions planned following a blizzard of recent midband spectrum auctions – CBRS, C-band, 3.45GHz and 2.5GHz – that have collectively generated a total of more than $100 billion in revenues.

A plan for spectrum

"We need to free up more spectrum to unleash innovation," said Biden's Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during an NTIA spectrum event this week.

During the NTIA event, Alan Davidson acknowledged that "we need a national spectrum strategy." Davidson is the agency's chief administrator.

"It's a process that we're going to go through," he said, adding that he expects the strategy to come together "in the coming months."

"Stay tuned for more on that," he said.

The development comes months after the FCC and NTIA agreed to tighten their relationship. That's critical considering the NTIA oversees federal spectrum usage, and many past FCC spectrum auctions for 5G have been based on airwaves released by federal users. It's also an important development in the 5G industry following years of inter-agency squabbles within the Trump administration.

This isn't the first time US government officials have called for a national strategy for spectrum. Trump signed a presidential memorandum calling for the creation of a new national strategy for 5G spectrum by July 2019, but it was never created.

The new discussions about a national spectrum strategy coincide with the recent release of a spectrum proposal from the nonprofit Aspen Institute. "As usage continues to grow and new wireless tools and services come online, our spectrum policies must meet the challenge. This is the time to develop a comprehensive plan, and act," Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, said in a release.

DoD, FAA concerns

But some federal officials at the NTIA event continued to warn that it will be difficult for them to release more spectrum for commercial uses, including 5G.

For example, James Linney of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the agency typically operates on a 30-year planning horizon. Meaning, any changes to airplane or airport wireless systems developed today can't be implemented until the year 2052. "You wouldn't want a heart transplant system designed in a year," he explained.

Similarly, a top official for the US military said that the agency does not plan to release any of the lower 3GHz band for exclusive commercial use. That's noteworthy considering many in the 5G industry have been eyeing the 3.1GHz-3.45GHz spectrum band for another possible midband spectrum auction.

"For us to have to vacate this [3.1GHz-3.45GHz] part of the spectrum would be untenable," said John Sherman, the chief information officer for the US Department of Defense (DoD). He said it would take decades and hundreds of billions of dollars to shift US military radar out of that band.

But he suggested that "we can make sharing work."

He pointed to the recent establishment of the Partnering to Advance Trusted and Holistic Spectrum Solutions (PATHSS) Task Group within the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC). He said the group has already held 10 meetings – including four involving classified information – regarding the sharing of 3GHz spectrum with commercial users.

Further, Phil Murphy, an official with the NTIA, argued that spectrum sharing will be a key part of the nation's overall spectrum strategy in the future. He specifically mentioned ongoing work on incumbent-informing capability (IIC) technology as a way to implement sharing across different spectrum bands.

IIC technology could give the NTIA a "platform" for widespread spectrum sharing. "That could be a real tool for creating a better future," Murphy said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Smart Edge: Productizing Edge Deployment
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE