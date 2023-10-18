DENVER – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2023 – Michael Powell, CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, used sharp language to describe the FCC's latest attempt to reinstate network neutrality rules, calling it "regulatory malpractice."

In a chat here today with CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney, Powell, a one-time FCC chairman himself, said he's still waiting for the FCC to pursue a net neutrality rules proceeding based on systematic abuses that would necessitate such a rule. Concerns that cable operators and other Internet service providers (ISPs) could do things like block websites is largely a "fabricated" issue, he said.

"It is a shocking mistake to do it," Powell said, later labeling the FCC's latest effort to restore the rules as "regulatory malpractice" and calling the rules themselves "dated… like your father's Oldsmobile."

Powell's comments arrive the day before the FCC is set to meet to vote on proposing communications service-focused Title II reclassification of Internet services. Analysts and other industry watchers expect this week's vote to pass. But most do not believe a future reinstatement of the new rules would result in broadband service pricing regulation.

Powell noted that NCTA's constituents – US cable operators – are already committed to the general principles of network neutrality, such as no blocking or unreasonable paid prioritization, not because the industry is kind-hearted but because it makes little sense to violate them from a business standpoint. Violating the principles would also draw the ire of broadband customers.

"It makes no viable business sense. Why would I make more money doing this thing you think I want to do?" Powell said. And the notion that cable operators could somehow force tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook to cut a check for access "is just fantasy."

He also thinks the broadband industry's time and focus will be wasted on yet another proceeding. "At best, we'll all be concentrating on nothing but neutrality for three years," he said.

BEAD concerns

Powell is also concerned that new rulemaking could "drop an anvil" on projects such as the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Powell said it's important that BEAD money is, indeed, directed to unserved markets. He also said the government generally does a "poor job of validating the applicants" and underestimates what it takes to build those networks.

"It's a massive construction project. And in rural areas it's an even more daunting construction project," he said.

And the work doesn't stop with buildouts. BEAD recipients will then need to maintain and operate networks that, given the sparse density of customers, won't generate huge profits.

"They [the government] gave money to build but no money to run the network," Powell said. On a platform that might have only a few subscribers, "how are you going to keep the financing of that network going?" he asked.

10G gives cable a seat at the policy table

The discussion also dug into 10G, the roadmap the cable industry introduced at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for symmetrical 10-Gig services, lower latency and enhanced security over multiple types of network access technologies.

Powell said one aim of the "bold" initiative was to put cable on the offensive, holding that the industry "deserved to be in the big tent in the eye of policymakers" and summoned to the White House to help resolve issues, including those related to broadband.

Cable is making progress toward 10G with technologies such as passive optical networking (PON) and coming upgrades of DOCSIS 4.0. But 10G is also facing some scrutiny from telco competitors as the term is used in network-related marketing before such speeds are made available broadly.