ZTE's New Hire Doesn't Inspire

Oh, so your company has
hired a Trump associate to help fix its problems on Capitol Hill?
via GIPHY
Good luck with that,
ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) Everyone in the U.S. knows someone who has never voted for Joe Lieberman, so you've definitely won in the name recognition game.
— Phil Harvey, US News Editor,
Light Reading
(0) |
Everything from enterprise strategies to 5G devices caught our audiences' attention during 2018. At a time when so many changes are bearing down on the telecom world, it's clear that a lot of us still have our heads in the cloud.
Why have it your way when you can have it Huawei?
With its competitors stumbling, its largest customers remaining stable and its markets outside of telecom growing, Ciena is enjoying relatively smooth sailing in CEO Smith's 17th year at the helm.
A new report suggests that the US is using its merger approval process to pressure Sprint and T-Mobile's parent companies to back away from Huawei.
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 3, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
After years of development, data center construction gradually goes standard and modular.