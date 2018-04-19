& cplSiteName &

US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report

Phil Harvey
4/25/2018
50%
50%

Huawei is, once again, the subject of some unwanted US government attention.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, said the Justice Dept. "is investigating whether Huawei Technologies Co. violated US sanctions related to Iran."

There aren't many details beyond that at this point, but we do know this will make it tougher for Huawei to operate, at any scale, in the US.

We're less than halfway through the year and Huawei's already had US carriers reject its products and lawmakers attempting to push through bans on US government agencies from buying its products and services. Congress had a ban on similar ban targeting Defense Dept. spending signed into law late last year.

The FCC, meanwhile, aims to prevent companies like Huawei and ZTE -- and maybe Russian vendors, too -- from enjoying any carrier spending done via the $8.5 billion a year Universal Service Fund (USF). The agency does not name any vendors or countries in its document seeking outside comment, but they've not kept it a secret who they're targeting. (See FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors .)

In FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's remarks related to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, he notes that the government is seeking to disallow any "equipment [that] can allow hostile foreign powers to inject viruses and other malware, steal Americans' private data, spy on US businesses, and more" from being purchased via the USF. (See FCC Proposes USF Ban on Vendors Deemed a Security Threat .)

Related posts:

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Telco Journey to Cloud-Native: We Want What They've Got
Roz Roseboro, Principal Analyst – Cloud Infrastructure & Management, Heavy Reading, 4/24/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives