The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, Nokia & GDPR

Everyone's favorite, award-winning, telecoms industry podcast is back with the usual suspects wearing the effects of the inaugural Telecoms.comMeetup the previous night. Inevitably Huawei leads the agenda once more, with the US accusing it of a bunch of crimes and misdemeanours, and Jamie has a juicy conspiracy theory to share. They move onto Nokia's quarterly numbers and its disappointing market outlook before concluding with a look at developments in GDPR enforcement.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/huawei-nokia-and-gdpr and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2