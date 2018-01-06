& cplSiteName &
The Telecoms.com Podcast: GDPR SNAFU

6/5/2018
Scott and Jamie are this week joined by Ray from Light Reading, who can barely contain his excitement at the prospect of talking about regulation. The guys reflect on the entirely predictable SNAFU that has been the first week of GDPR, before discussing Nokia's recent wearable device misadventures following the failed Withings experiment. Ray concludes with a look at where we are now regarding virtualization, an overview so authoritative that the other two wisely decide not to try to pick holes in it, preferring instead to ask about ham, egg and chips.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/gdpr-snafu and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

