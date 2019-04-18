& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile, Comcast Team to Combat Robocalls

4/18/2019
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced they’ve taken an important step in the industry’s ongoing fight against unwanted calls – the two companies are first to deliver consumer protection from robocalls and spam across networks. The new verification feature is available now for T-Mobile customers and coming later this year for Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone service customers and uses STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) standards to identify authentic calls across both company’s networks. That means you’ll have peace of mind that calls from Comcast home phones to T-Mobile phones (and vice versa) are not generated by a scammer spoofing a number.

As part of today’s news, T-Mobile also announced that Caller Verified, the Un-carrier’s implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, is now operable across ten smartphones, with more coming soon. Caller Verified is live today for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on the LG G8 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy Note8 and Note9, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, and coming soon to the new Samsung Fold and Samsung Galaxy A6. Customers with these devices and the latest software update will automatically see “Caller Verified” on their screen for authentic calls from the T-Mobile network and Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone service.

T-Mobile was first to announce readiness for the FCC-recommended STIR/SHAKEN standards in November and first in the wireless industry to implement STIR/SHAKEN when it launched Caller Verified on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in January.

