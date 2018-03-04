Pai Adds New City Rep to BDAC

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Chairman Pai announces the appointment of a new member of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee.

This Public Notice serves as notice that, consistent with the Federal Advisory Committee Act,1 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has appointed David Young to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) as a representative of the National League of Cities. Mr. Young is Fiber Infrastructure and Right of Way Manager for the City of Lincoln, Neb.

