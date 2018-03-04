Pai Adds New City Rep to BDAC

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Chairman Pai announces the appointment of a new member of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee.
This Public Notice serves as notice that, consistent with the Federal Advisory Committee Act,1 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has appointed David Young to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) as a representative of the National League of Cities. Mr. Young is Fiber Infrastructure and Right of Way Manager for the City of Lincoln, Neb.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.