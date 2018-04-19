& cplSiteName &

Huawei, ZTE in the Eye of a Trade Storm

Robert Clark
News Analysis
Robert Clark
4/26/2018
50%
50%

Leaked disclosures about a probe into possible Iran transactions by Huawei clearly show that China's big two telecom vendors are in the eye of the US-China trade storm.

A week after ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763) was penalised for breaching penalties imposed for sanctions violations, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is now reported to be under investigation by the FBI and two other US government agencies regarding illicit sales to Iran. (See ZTE in Existential Crisis as It Slams 'Unfair' US Ban, Considers 'Judicial Measures'.)

Quoting an unnamed source, Bloomberg said the criminal inquiry by the DoJ grew out of the earlier ZTE sanctions case.

The Treasury Department's sanction unit, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the Department of Commerce are investigating Huawei's transactions. (See US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report.)

The report says the FBI and OFAC investigations have been underway "since at least early 2017."

Huawei appears to be the company referred to in ZTE documents as a rival firm also selling gear to Iran.

If charged with wrongdoing, Huawei could face a hefty financial penalty and most likely other sanctions.

ZTE accepted a $892 million fine in 2017 for repeated breaches of sanctions against Iran.

But the Commerce Department has now banned the firm from importing US components after finding ZTE had failed to take appropriate steps. Among other things, it appears to have promoted executives who were responsible for the illicit sales.

The embargo effectively halts ZTE's production lines, leaving the state-owned vendor in "shock," according to chairman Yin Yimin.

In a statement issued yesterday, ZTE hinted at possible legal action against the Commerce Department, declaring it would "take certain actions available" to it under US law.

But while China's two biggest electronics exporters might be the target of the US agencies, they are not the ultimate objective.

These trade blows are part of a belated attempt by the US to push back against China's state-driven, quasi-protectionist industry policies, where local champions are subsidised and foreign companies are forced to transfer technologies.

Telecom executives point to the still-closed $190 billion services market, a breach of China’s 2001 WTO commitments.

It may be an astute move by Washington to leverage China's reliance on foreign chips. Last year, the country imported $260 billion in semiconductors -- more than it spent on oil -- and exported just $93 billion worth of chips.

The US side may be hoping this all plays out in the same way as its efforts to tame North Korea -- a few wild punches thrown, followed by talks.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

But the clock is running for the Trump administration, which, unlike Chinese leaders, faces an election at the end of the year. If the embargo on ZTE remains, its suppliers in the US look certain to let the world know as they shutter plants and lay off staff.

The timing of the news about the 16-month-old Huawei probe is also designed to add to the pressure on Beijing negotiators. A Huawei spokesman said there was no confirmation of an investigation.

For all the brave talk in China about building up its own chip sector, Beijing will no doubt be willing to make concessions to ensure ZTE's factories are supplied -- but are they going to change the way they manage their economy?

China has a good deal of leverage of its own: Market access, purchasing power, and its role in the center of the US supply chain. The factories supplying Apple may find themselves closed down for a couple of weeks.

As Tom Holland, an economics commentator for the South China Morning Post, writes: "Washington's attempts to get China to open its markets and adopt international best practices are likely to achieve exactly the opposite. Instead of scrapping subsidies and opening up, Beijing will double down on centrally planned mercantilism."

This is uncertain, uncharted territory for all parties.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mkanterman
50%
50%
mkanterman,
 User Rank: Light Beer
4/26/2018 | 10:46:33 AM
Networking Cold War
I mean networking has been in a cold war between the U.S. and China since long before the current trade discussions. And even the ZTE case preceded the current administration and its stance on trade with China. Could these be added fuel to the fire? Certainly, but I think it's unfair to both sides to put them together and say that there is direct causality between the two.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives