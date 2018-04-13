Free Press & NHMC Call for Better Disaster Recovery in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday, the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) and Free Press filed joint comments with the Federal Communications Commission calling on the agency to increase efforts to help Puerto Rico fully recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated the island’s communication infrastructure over six months ago.

In their comments, NHMC and Free Press lifted up the voices of Puerto Ricans living on the island and in the states, who conveyed in their own words how the loss of communications services has impacted their lives.

NHMC and Free Press also called on the FCC to take action by directly engaging Puerto Ricans across the island in the island’s predominant language, Spanish, to learn more about what happened and how to better prepare the telecommunications network to withstand natural disasters in the future.

“The FCC must fully live up to its responsibility to restore and safeguard telecommunications in Puerto Rico,” said Gloria Tristani, former FCC Commissioner and NHMC Special Policy Advisor. “It is imperative that the FCC ensure that the island’s communications systems are resilient and that there is not a total collapse of communications when the next storm hits. The people of Puerto Rico deserve no less.”

NHMC