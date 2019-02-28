& cplSiteName &

FCC Commissioner to Keep Close Eye on Windstream Bankruptcy Process

Light Reading
Light Reading
2/28/2019
WASHINGTON, DC -- FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks offered the following statement on Windstream Holdings, Inc. yesterday filing petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York:

It’s concerning when one of the nation’s largest internet and voice service providers files for bankruptcy. Windstream provides critical 9-1-1 service and I will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that there are no disruptions. Windstream also provides broadband service to over 1 million customers across the U.S. and it is essential that their interests are represented and protected as the company reorganizes. I will also be watching to ensure that Windstream makes proper use of the millions of dollars in Universal Service funding it receives and that it meets all broadband connectivity and other commitments related to that funding. I’m sure that this process is unsettling for Windstream’s customers and employees, so I am glad that Windstream took immediate steps to ensure that it can continue to operate.

Federal Communications Commission

