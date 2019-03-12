Eurobites: MTS Pays US Authorities $850M to Settle Uzbekistan Bribery Case

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Zain and Nokia WING it for IoT; MTN raises revenue, plans assets sale; Austria's 5G auction results.
Russia's largest mobile operator, MTS, has agreed to pay the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission a total of $850 million to settle a case brought by those authorities over allegations of bribery at MTS's subsidiary in Uzbekistan. Following the initial allegations, in 2016, MTS sold its mobile business in Uzbekistan to the government.
Zain Saudi Arabia and Nokia are teaming up to develop IoT services, drawing on the Finnish vendor's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to launch offerings for enterprise customers working in areas such as public safety, aviation and energy.
Full-year service revenues at South Africa's MTN Group grew by 10.7% in constant-currency terms in 2018, as its subscriber base increased by 16 million to 233 million customers across 21 markets throughout Africa and the Middle East. It has also announced that it is selling its stake in Botswana's Mascom for $300 million, and has committed to raising 15 billion South African rand ($1 billion) from the sale of assets over the next three years.
Austria's communications regulator, RTR, has announced the results of its 5G spectrum auction, the whole exercise raising €187.7 million ($211.4 million) for the government's coffers. For the full breakdown of who got what, see the table below.
Table 1: Austrian 5G Spectrum Auction: Results
Region
A1 Telekom
Hutchison Drei
T-Mobile
MASS Response
LIWEST
Salzburg AG
Holding Graz
A01u (Wien + St. Pölten)
140MHz
100MHz
110MHz
A01r (Niederösterreich + Burgenland)
140MHz
100MHz
110MHz
30MHz
A02u (Linz + Wels)
100MHz
100MHz
110MHz
80MHz
A02r (Oberösterreich)
100MHz
100MHz
110MHz
80MHz
A03u (Salzburg Stadt)
100MHz
100MHz
110MHz
80MHz
A03r (Salzburg Land)
100MHz
100MHz
110MHz
80MHz
A04u (Innsbruck + Bregenz)
120MHz
100MHz
110MHz
A04r (Tirol + Vorarlberg)
120MHz
100MHz
110MHz
A05u (Klagenfurt + Villach)
120MHz
100MHz
110MHz
A05r (Kärnten + Osttirol)
120MHz
100MHz
110MHz
A06u (Graz)
120MHz
100MHz
110MHz
50MHz
A06r (Steiermark)
100MHz
100MHz
110MHz
40MHz
40MHz
Source: RTR
Omantel Wholesale, the wholesale arm of the Oman operator, has launched a separate entity, Omantel International (OTI), which will manage Omantel's international voice business. Omantel has investments in 20 subsea cable systems, with landings in more than 120 locations around the world.