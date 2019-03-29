& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Iliad Chairman On the Hook for Insider Trading

Paul Rainford
3/29/2019
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Altice France guides for growth; Ericsson's Ekholm has a dig over spectrum sales; CityFibre heads for the Highlands.

  • The chairman of French operator Iliad, Maxime Lombardini, faces a €1 million (US$1.12 million) fine for insider trading related to Iliad's takeover bid for T-Mobile US in 2014. As Independent.ie reports, regulators claim Lombardini sold Iliad shares just weeks before the $15 billion takeover bid. Iiad and Lombardini are contesting the case, which they consider to be unfounded. (See Italian Stallion, French Flop: Iliad's Talk of Asset Sales Should Worry Europe.)

  • Altice France is guiding for revenue growth of between 3% and 5% year-on-year and an adjusted EBITDA of between €4 billion ($4.5 billion) and €4.1 billion ($4.6 billion) in 2019, despite a 15.6% year-on-year drop in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. The operator says it won back more than 1.3 million customers in 2018, more than the customers lost over the last three years since the acquisition of SFR. The Altice Europe group as a whole reported an "improving" revenue trend, down 1.7% year-on-year in Q4, compared to 6.3% slide in Q3.

  • Ericsson boss Börje Ekholm used his company's annual general meeting to take a dig at the way 5G spectrum is being distributed in Europe. In a statement, he said: "The process for spectrum allocation in Europe is often aimed at maximizing the revenues from licenses. Instead, the process should focus on the value created by a digitalized society and how that contributes to the overall competitiveness of a country." Ekhlom also took the opportunity to brag that Ericsson has already shipped more than 3 million 5G-ready radios to its customers worldwide.

  • UK altnet CityFibre is to construct a new full-fiber network in the Scottish Highlands region, linking up more than 150 public sector sites such as schools, libraries, offices, hospitals, health centers and university campuses across Inverness, Fort William, Thurso and Wick. The partly state-funded project forms part of a £9.5 million ($12.4 million) Scottish Wide Area Network (SWAN) program being overseen by Capita. (See Eurobites: CityFibre Secures £1.12B for Fiber Rollout.)

  • In the latest Danish spectrum auction, Telia has secured frequencies in the 700MHz and 900MHz bands, paying 107.6 million Danish kroner ($16.1 million) for two 700MHz blocks. (There was no upfront cost for its two blocks in the 900MHz block, but there is a rollout commitment.) The licenses are valid for 20 years for the 700MHz band and 15 years for the 900MHz band.

  • The head of Drillisch, the German fixed and wireless service challenger that is hoping to become the country's fourth mobile operator, has told Reuters that he would be prepared to axe its shareholders' dividend to ensure it has the money to fund its transition from mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to fully fledged wireless player. (See Germany to Get 'Strong Fourth Player' With UI's Drillisch Takeover.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    November 7, 2019, London, UK
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
    By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
    Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
    By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
    Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
    By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
    More Slideshows
    Infographics