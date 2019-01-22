Com Hem, the Swedish cable operator that is now part of Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO), is launching a mobile service on its parent company's network. Com Hem claims to be the first brand in Sweden to combine broadband, TV and mobile services on one bill.
Dutch navigation services company TomTom International BV is selling its Telematics fleet management arm to Bridgestone, the US tire manufacturer, for €910 million euros ($1 billion). As Bloomberg reports, TomTom intends to focus its energies on competing with the likes of Google in the market for personal navigation devices, which in recent years has seen the rise of smartphone-centered navigation technology at the expense of "traditional" GPS-powered sat-navs.
MTN Zambia and Kirusa have launched a new OTT roaming service for customers travelling outside Zambia. MTN Zambia customers can now download Kirusa's InstaVoice ReachMe app and use their MTN number anywhere in the world, even where the operator has no roaming partners. The app works by converting regular phone calls into VoIP calls, allowing users to make or receive such calls within the app.
Swiss mobile operator Salt SA has appointed two new faces to its management team: Christian Aveni (ex-Swisscom) becomes chief business officer, while Andreas Kuntz (ex-Logitech) becomes chief of corporate affairs and general counsel.
If confirmation were needed that people are hanging onto their old smartphones for longer, the latest figures from UK handset retailer Dixons Carphone provide just that. As the BBC reports, sales of mobile phones in the ten weeks to January 5 were down 7% year-on-year as mobile users opted for SIM-only deals rather than all-in contracts that include shiny new devices. Revenues were up 1% overall, helped by the popularity of "supersize" TVs, which the retailer also sells.
Orange (NYSE: FTE) has released the conclusions of a new study into how people's use of banking services is changing in the smartphone age. Among the findings is that online-only or mobile banks are no longer seen as a subsidiary second bank account: 61% of customers (or future customers) of such institutions say they are now ready to use their online banks as their primary account. In France, 21% of people are already customers of an online-only/mobile bank. Orange, of course, has skin in this game: In 2017 it opened the digital doors to Orange Bank, a move made possible by its acquisition of a 65% stake in Groupama Banque the previous year. (See Eurobites: Orange Bank Is Open for Business.)