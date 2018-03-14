Eurobites: EU Wants 3% of the Tech Titans

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia completes Unium WiFi acquisition; Openreach shells out; Three profits dented by network investment.
A draft European Union proposal seen by Reuters is recommending that telco-challenging tech giants such as Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Facebook be taxed at a rate of 3% of their turnover generated within the EU. The tax, if adopted by lawmakers, would target companies with annual global revenues of more than €750 million ($924 million) and taxable revenues above €50 million ($61 million) in the EU. The FANG gang have long been the subject of European ire for the amount of tax they pay on income earned in the region, and for the Byzantine arrangements they have in place to keep their tax bills as low as possible. (See Eurobites: EU Wants Tax Transparency From Tech Titans.)
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has completed its acquisition of Unium, a Seattle-based software outfit that specializes in tackling complex wireless networking problems encountered in mission-critical and residential WiFi applications. Unium's software will be plugged into Nokia's existing WiFi offering to operators, while the acquired company will operate as part of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group.
Mobile operator Three UK saw revenue climb 7% to £2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2017, though EBITDA was down 2% to £702 million ($865 million) as a result, says the company, of investment in its network and IT systems -- capex rose 30% to £459 million ($565 million). During the period Three's customer base grew 10% to reach the 10 million milestone, with growth in both the contract and prepaid departments. Interestingly, Three remains the top provider of data in terms of usage per customer, with its customers' chomping their way through a frankly greedy 6.8GB of data each month -- 3.5 times more than the UK average, according to the operator.
Spotify , the Swedish music streaming service, has finally named the date for its much vaunted IPO: April 3. As the Daily Telegraph reports, it is expected to be valued at more than €14 billion ($20 billion) -- which would be a record for a flotation of a European consumer technology company.
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is trumpeting what it says is the success of the "Next Generation Hotspot" (NGH) technology it deployed at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with the help of the GSM Association (GSMA) , Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Boingo Wireless Inc. . According to the WBA, nearly 20% of MWC attendees connected to WiFi through NGH, representing a 400% increase over the numbers doing so the previous year. US operators AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US Inc. pushed the majority of traffic to the city’s NGH hotspots, with over 90% of NGH connections coming from their customers.
Pietro Fiorentini, an Italian manufacturer of smart meters, says its RSE model is the first such meter with NB-IoT connectivity on the market to receive the EU's RED (Radio Emission Directive), MID (Measuring Instrument Directive) and ATEX (Installations in Explosive atmosphere) approvals. The company worked with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd on the development of the product and the IoT "ecosystem" of which it forms a part.
Pietro Fiorentini's NB-IoT-powered RSE smart meter: It's not pretty, but it is clever.
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders recently visited the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) where Cisco's Tetration application is providing data center analytics, simplifying SDN, helping with cloud migration and overseeing white-list security policy.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.