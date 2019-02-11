Cisco Asks for Privacy Legislation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cisco today issued a call to governments and citizens around the world to establish privacy as a fundamental human right in the digital economy. Today, connectivity and technology have become the foundation for peoples' economic, social, and cultural opportunities. With IoT, 5G, and AI promising to soon reshape how we interact with technology, Cisco is urging governments to adopt comprehensive and interoperable data protection laws to secure that right.

To start, Cisco is calling on the U.S. government to develop a US federal privacy law that assures customers their data is protected. The American system should not just look to solve for today's privacy discussions around monetization of customer data; it should aim to solve for the complex privacy needs of a world where tens of billions of devices are connected to the internet.

Cisco urges three basic principles for U.S. legislation:

Ensure interoperability between different privacy protection regimes;

Avoid fracturing of legal obligations for data privacy through a uniform federal law that aligns with the emerging global consensus;

Reassure customers that enforcement of privacy rights will be robust without costly and unnecessary litigation. Globally, Cisco will advocate for several common elements in privacy legislation, some of which include:

Security: Assign responsibility to protect the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and resiliency of data;

Transparency: Explain how data is collected, used, transferred, and disclosed;

Accountability: Ensure governance for data under the entity's stewardship, including a data protection team, applying a risk-based approach;