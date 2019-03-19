Charter Starts to Issue $62.5M in Settlement Credits to NY Subs

NEW YORK – Attorney General Letitia James today announced that Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable) has started to issue credits to New York consumers as required by Charter Communications, Inc.’s December 17, 2018 settlement agreement. The settlement agreement resulted from an action brought by the Office of the Attorney General alleging that the company failed to deliver customers the reliable and fast internet service it had promised. Under the terms of the settlement, Charter is required to issue monetary relief to qualified subscribers and offer video streaming services, described below, at no charge. In all, qualified subscribers will receive $62.5 million in bill credits. Subscribers do not have to fill out any paperwork to obtain the credit, but must contact Spectrum to receive the streaming services.

“Today, New Yorkers will start to receive the tens of millions of dollars and additional services owed to them due to the company’s failure to provide quality services to its customers,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “In issuing the largest-ever consumer payout by an internet service provider, my office is proud to set a higher standard for the way that internet providers accurately market services.”

Spectrum will also offer the following streaming services to approximately 2.2 million current internet subscribers at no extra charge:

Current subscribers who subscribe to both internet and cable television from Spectrum will have a choice of either three (3) months of HBO OR six (6) months of Showtime. (Note: This benefit is available to subscribers who do not already subscribe to both of the offered services through Spectrum.)