Red Hat Enterprise Linux: A Secure Foundation for the Telecom Ecosystem

Telecommunications companies are on a journey to transform their networks and applications, to position themselves to respond to current customer needs, and ideas not yet conceived. Light Reading Editor-In-Chief Ray Le Maistre speaks with Red Hat Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Chiras about how Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a secure, consistent and resilient foundation that extends beyond the traditional operating environment to the advanced platforms and activities (NFV, containers, micro-services, AI) driving telecommunications innovation.