Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Ramon.Space raises $26M for space-proof computing, storage gear

News Wire Feed

LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Ramon.Space, a leader in space-resilient computing infrastructure, announced today that it has raised $26M in funding from Ingrasys, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group and the world's largest manufacturer of server and storage platforms, and the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based strategic investment firm, with additional participation from existing investors, Grove Ventures, Deep Insight and UMC Capital. The investment from Ingrasys follows the recently announced strategic agreement to manufacture Ramon.Space's computing products globally. The newly secured funding will enable Ramon.Space to grow the organization and continue to commercialize its space-resilient computing platform, reach new markets and solidify its global presence in response to the surge in demand for advanced computing solutions in space.

Ramon.Space has developed and deployed its SW-based computing technology to store, process and analyze large amounts of data in orbit. By equipping satellites with powerful computers that have advanced storage, computing and connectivity capabilities, Ramon.Space solutions enable data-driven applications and services in space, unlocking new business opportunities and driving growth in the space economy. The company leverages itsin-house radiation-hardened technology to support reliable, future-proof missions. The Ramon.Space computing platform includes a set of products targeting storage, processing and communication solutions, namely NuStream, NuPod and NuBox.

"Space-grade computing solutions have become an essential foundation for the evolution of the space economy. The demand from satellite manufacturers, operators and service providers for such solutions is growing, driven by new business models and a goal to maintain agility of services in orbit. This new investment will allow Ramon.Space to scale its organization to meet market needs," said Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space. "We are honored to receive a vote of confidence from global leaders as we continue to increase our reach of enabling data-driven insights from space."

"As the world leader in cloud and enterprise computing manufacturing on the Earth, it's a natural step to expand into computing infrastructure in space and we are truly excited to be part of the space industry," said Benjamin Ting, CEO, Ingrasys. "Space computing is the foundation to leverage the infinite potential of space and we recognized that investing and partnering to manufacture Ramon.Space products was the perfect strategic move as they are the leader in this field."

"The trends and forecasts within the industry clearly indicate that advanced computing infrastructure is crucial for the future of space," stated Mohamed Musabah Al Mazrouei, Director of Investments and Portfolio Management at SDF. "Our decision to invest in Ramon.Space is in perfect alignment with our strategic mandate, which emphasizes a focus on the space sector through Private Equity and Venture Capital. This venture capital investment not only enhances our portfolio, but also opens up potential avenues to seek synergies and foster partnerships, both within the UAE and globally."

Ramon.Space's computing solutions have generated rapid growth and earned the interest of customers in both the commercial and defense sectors. The company's technology enables a wide range of applications in different space sectors - from satellite communications and remote sensing to autonomous robotics spacecraft and space exploration.

Ramon.Space

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SOmdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By Huawei
Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Application Analysis By ZTE
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE