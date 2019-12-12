Qualcomm Invests $8M Into Augury for 5G & Industrial IoT

NEW YORK -- Augury, a leading AI-based machine health solution provider, today announced an investment by Qualcomm Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, a global leader in 5G technologies, to accelerate the transformation of the industrial sector. Qualcomm Ventures has recognized Augury as a leader in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based on its established client base, digital transformation expertise and disruptive vision. Together, the two companies are positioned to accelerate the Industry 4.0 movement well beyond today's pace by laying a new foundation for digital machine health.

The $8 million investment comes from Qualcomm Ventures' AI Fund, and builds upon the momentum Augury generated from its $25 million Series C earlier this year.

"As digital transformation in the industrial market continues to gain significant traction, it is clear today that 5G technologies will play an essential role in enabling the promise of the Industrial IoT at scale," said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury. "5G's promise of lower power, increased bandwidth and low latency capabilities will enable us to re-imagine the way our products work and the value we can provide to our customers and partners. By working with Qualcomm to deploy and utilize 5G-enabled technologies, we will exponentially scale our machine health solutions to make the manufacturing industry more reliable, while helping our partners transform their operations."

While previous cellular network generations have focused on consumer applications, 5G holds the potential of opening a new segment; The much larger industrial market. The power efficiency and reduced latency provided by 5G will see expedited time to value across manufacturing lines, and in new use cases that are being developed and established within the industry today.

"Augury has emerged as a leader in IIoT, leveraging AI to enable the world's leading manufacturers to improve their operations through better machine health monitoring," said Carlos Kokron, Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Managing Director, Americas for Qualcomm Ventures, who also joins Augury's board of directors as an observer. "We are excited by their vision and traction, and are looking forward to working with them to advance 5G and edge computing in industrial settings."

