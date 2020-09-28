Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Public cloud providers seek closer collaboration with telcos

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 9/28/2020
Comment (0)

With 5G networks proliferating across the US, public cloud providers are looking for ways to harness the new business opportunities that these faster, more sophisticated networks are likely to create. At the same time, telecom operators are trying to figure out how to optimize their edge networks and make good on their promises of delivering low-latency applications.

Two recent developments in this area are bringing cloud providers and telecom operators together and fueling new collaborations – Google Cloud Platform's membership in the Linux Foundation Network (LFN) and Microsoft's debut of Azure for Operators, a carrier-grade cloud platform that incorporates edge compute capabilities.

GCP's membership in LFN was announced during that organization's Open Networking and Edge Summit. GCP will be a Platinum member in LFN and Amol Phadke, managing director of global telecom industry solutions for GCP, will join LFN's governing board.

LFN's Platinum members include a number of telecom operators such as AT&T, Bell, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon and Vodafone. GCP is the only public cloud provider that is a Platinum member. Microsoft is a Gold member and AWS is not an LFN member at this time. All LFN Platinum members get a seat on the Board. Gold members elect one board member per every three companies, and Silver members elect one member to represent them all. 

Speaking at the ONES virtual summit, GCP's Phadke noted the high usage of Kubernetes – an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications – among telcom operators and said that it was important to continue to innovate. "The importance here is not that it is perfect but that progress has been made," he said. GCP is the home of Kubernetes. The platform originally was developed at Google and released as open source in 2014.

Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation, said during a press conference about the announcement about GCP's membership in LFN is an example of the evolution of the public cloud players and their role with telecom operators. Initially, the cloud players looked at the telco workloads as standard compute cycles and workloads. Now they are starting to deliver true networking workloads, and this is driving the public cloud providers and the telecom operators to realize they need to collaborate. He added that GCP recognizes that there is a community with LFN and that the telcos want to build open source. "The best way to help them is to be part of this," he said.

Joshipura also said that GCP is joining LFN because it wants to "influence how the two markets will come together in an open manner."

GCP already has a relationship with AT&T. In March, the two companies announced that they were collaborating to help enterprises take advantage of Google Cloud's technologies by using AT&T network connectivity at the edge, including 5G. The goal of that partnership is to minimize latency as well as provide stronger security. Plus, GCP also is working with Verizon on artificial intelligence. In July, GCP said Verizon was using its Google Cloud Contact Center AI to assist customers and help get the product information more quickly.

Azure for operators
While GCP gets ever closer to carrier networking interests, Microsoft isn't about to be left out. The company, which has existing partnerships with several operators, announced Azure for Operators, a platform that the company says it is building to support operators as they evolve their infrastructure and operations.

Microsoft said that Azure for Operators will incorporate technologies such as software-defined networking, network function virtualization, and other service-based architectures. In a blog post, Jason Zander, executive vice president of Microsoft Azure, said that Azure for offer a number of services and applications to the enterprise edge, network edge or cloud.

The software giant said this strategy will build on its acquisition of Affirmed Networks, which makes virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) platforms to support 5G deployments, and its purchase of Metaswitch Networks, an old school builder of networking protocols, communications software and, more recently, virtualized network functions for 5G networks.

In his post, Zander said that Microsoft knows that not everything will move into the public cloud, and that's why it will "meet operators where they are – whether at the enterprise edge, the network edge, or in the cloud." He also outlined areas where operators said that having control is important to them and said that GCP will keep this in mind as it fine-tunes the platform. Those areas include:

  • Control over where a slice, network API, or function is presented to the customer
  • Definition of where and how traffic enters and exits their network
  • Visibility and control over where key functions are executed for a given customer scenario
  • Configuration and performance parameters of core network function

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Keeping Us Digitally Connected During the COVID-19 Crisis
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE