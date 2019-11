Protecting the Mobile Network Core During Transition From 4G to 5G

The core of the mobile network is fundamentally changing. The standard EPC framework is transforming into a virtualized EPC framework, with a move away from proprietary and standalone operating systems with single-vendor software stacks to open standards-based architectures that are dynamic and scalable. This move to virtualization and multivendor, multicloud environments brings great opportunity but also shifts the burden of managing the security risks associated with the transition to the mobile network operator.

