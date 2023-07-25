Xcel Energy uses Nokia kit for private LTE network

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it will work with U.S. energy provider Xcel Energy to help modernize grid operations to better serve customers across the company's eight-state service area. The project will include the deployment of Nokia private LTE network technology, helping support secure, reliable data connectivity and new levels of automation. The network technologies will back a growing mix of renewable power sources for Xcel Energy and optimize the delivery of electricity to its millions of customers.

The robust, resilient and secure private LTE network will support Xcel Energy as it continues its vision to achieve a net-zero energy future by 2050. The company will be able to connect assets using industrial IoT sensors at remote locations and seamlessly incorporate renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, into the energy distribution grid. New levels of grid automation will allow the company to isolate and respond to outages rapidly for more reliable, efficient operations and sustainable asset utilization.

The advanced grid will enable an enhanced user experience for Xcel Energy's 3.7 million electricity customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North and South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Customers will have greater transparency and control over their energy use leveraging smart meters and online tools.

Nokia will design and integrate the network leveraging Xcel Energy's choice of Anterix 900 MHz spectrum based on the Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solution combined with Nokia Operational Support Systems (OSS). The solution will leverage Xcel Energy's existing high-performance Nokia IP/MPLS infrastructure.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 2,600 leading enterprise customers across industry sectors including energy utilities, ports, mines, manufacturers and logistics companies.

Read the full press release here.



