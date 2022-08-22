Viasat awarded $99M order for military tactical radios

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it was awarded a $99 million order for Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) terminals from U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) on behalf of the MIDS Program Office. This order falls under a U.S. Navy Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded to Viasat in 2020 with a maximum value of $998 million for the production, retrofits, development and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals. This order was received during Viasat's Q2 FY23.

MIDS are among the most widely used Link 16 terminals by the US military and global allies, acting as the foundational communications datalink on the modern battlefield and providing a secure communications capability for operations in any environment. Viasat's MIDS JTRS terminals provide access to the secure Link 16 line-of-sight network enabling tactical communications and data transport to ground, maritime and airborne platforms to provide greater situational awareness on the battlefield.

The order demonstrates the strength of Viasat's Tactical Data Link (TDL) business and recognition of its production capability to deliver large quantities of MIDS terminals in a variety of configurations to meet mission and customer requirements.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat