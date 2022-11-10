Verizon's head of 5G innovation awaits the 'decade of private networks'

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – The industry had high hopes that 2022 would be the year of private networks, but Verizon's Arvin Singh says it's more likely the decade of private networks.

"There's so much about private networks that enterprises and businesses are still trying to grapple with," said Arvin Singh, head of 5G innovation for Verizon.

While there's still a long runway before private networks really take off, Singh explains that Verizon's goal is to deploy turnkey, managed private networks to provide more network visibility and control, and support a range of 5G business applications for enterprise customers.

He also shares which verticals may be most interested in deploying private networks such as shipping and ports, logistics, manufacturing and other industrial industries.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Will this be the year of private networks? (00:19)

Customer demands for the capabilities of private networks (01:49)

Private 5G network for the Port of Southampton (03:11)

Cybersecurity and worker safety features (04:54)

Looking ahead at Verizon's strategy for deploying private networks for enterprises (06:12)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading