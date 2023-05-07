Verizon VP Andrea Caldini on managing private 5G for venues





Andrea Caldini, VP of product engineering and development at Verizon, joined the podcast to discuss where the service provider is focusing its attention on private 5G. Caldini explained how Verizon is equipping sports venues, the NFL and Miami Grand Prix with private 5G and how those networks are supporting customer experience use cases.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Where Verizon is narrowing its focus on private 5G (00:59)

Private 5G networks for ports such as the Port of Southampton (02:40)

Customer demand for private 5G as a managed service (04:00)

How private 5G addresses in-building connectivity issues (05:48)

Verizon's private 5G deployments for the NFL and Miami Grand Prix (08:43)

How to support coach-to-coach communication in the NFL without radio interference (14:32)

Keeping the signal clear in stadiums despite the presence of multiple carriers (15:01)

Accommodating multiple use cases for venues on the private 5G network (18:21)

