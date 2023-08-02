Verizon upgrades Super Bowl LVII experience

NEW YORK – Verizon, an Official Technology Partner and the Official 5G Network of the NFL, is showing customers why football fans rely on Verizon during Super Bowl LVII – whether they're watching from home, on the go, or in the stadium.

Private network for coach-to-coach communications on the field

Verizon Business today announced a five-year partnership deal with the NFL to deliver a Managed Private Wireless Solution across each of the 30 U.S. NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical on field coach-to-coach communication.

This Managed Private Wireless solution was successfully piloted during all five international NFL games this season spanning across the UK, Germany and Mexico. This included deployment and management of the private wireless technology, testing and coordination and in-game operational support.

So even after the big game ends, the work will continue for Verizon's team of network engineers as they implement the solution across all of the country's NFL stadiums and elevate the experience for NFL personnel. Verizon will showcase this solution in a 30-second commercial spot "Next Season Starts Now," slated to air immediately following the Super Bowl LVII broadcast on Feb. 12. More information about Verizon upgrades around Super Bowl LVII here.

Network enhancements in State Farm Stadium and surrounding Phoenix areas

Verizon has invested more than $100 million in network upgrades and enhancements in and around State Farm Stadium and the greater Phoenix area over the last few years in preparation for Super Bowl LVII and to support the community for years to come. Phoenix residents, tourists, public safety agencies and businesses throughout the Valley area will benefit from Verizon's network investments long after the clock runs out on Super Bowl LVII. In 2022, Verizon deployed 5G Ultra Wideband in many areas throughout Phoenix, adding coverage and capacity to serve customers throughout the Valley and neighboring cities like Tempe, Chandler and Scottsdale. These upgrades include bringing wireless home and business internet to the area, which has provided additional choice for customers in the Valley and has been incredibly popular to date.

Throughout State Farm Stadium, Verizon's customers will be served with a highly complex and sophisticated in-building network, providing game-changing performance for fans to capture and share every important moment of the game when connected. In total, there are 490 5G nodes in the stadium, 1400 4G and 5G antennas under the seats throughout the stadium and eight Matsing balls, including four above the 50 yard line and four in the end zone. Additionally, around the stadium and in the Westgate Entertainment District across from the stadium, there are 90 4G nodes and 180 5G nodes for additional coverage and capacity. We encourage Verizon customers attending the game with a 5G compatible device and a 5G Ultra Wideband plan to disable Wi-Fi capabilities for the optimal network experience on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.

Investment in ​​Public Safety

Verizon's investment in and around State Farm Stadium will help everyone participating, including the public safety community, to communicate effectively. The Verizon Command Center will act as the nerve center for keeping fans and first responders connected. Staffed 24/7 by technicians and engineers monitoring in and around State Farm Stadium during the Super Bowl, Verizon Frontline aims to ensure first responders have the tools and network resources they need at all times.

In addition, Verizon will deploy workers to Emergency Operations Centers, sitting side by side with federal, state and local agencies, ensuring they have the Verizon Frontline technology, information and network support they need.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Giving back to Phoenix

Verizon is celebrating its 10th year as an NFL Green sustainability partner to play it forward by giving back to Super Bowl Host Cities. This partnership extends beyond the Super Bowl to the NFL Draft, Pro Bowl and Kickoff events. Since the partnership began, there have been more than 120 community events and 253,000 trees planted. In addition to participating in community greening events in Arizona leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Verizon will plant 10,700 trees in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, which were decimated by the Wallow fire in 2011. Overall, Verizon has planted 13.9 million trees since 2009, and plans to plant 20 million trees by 2030.

Verizon also continues to tackle the digital divide and promote digital equity in the greater Phoenix area. Through Verizon Innovative Learning, the company's award-winning education initiative focused on addressing barriers to digital inclusion, 26 Title-I schools in the greater Phoenix area have benefitted, with teachers and over 22,000 students receiving free technology devices, internet access, innovative STEM learning programs, next-gen curriculum and professional development. Twelve of those schools have received a Verizon Innovative Learning Lab, providing students and teachers with access to emerging technologies – such as virtual reality equipment, 3D printing stations, augmented reality apps and more in a custom-designed, state-of-the-art experiential learning environment, with the latest being unveiled recently at Glendale Elementary School District's Sunset Vista School.

That community-centric approach continues this week: Verizon will be collaborating with Valley of the Sun United Way to welcome over 80 Title-I students to a Feb. 9 Super STEM Digital Equity Day at Arizona State University's Verizon 5G Innovation Hub. In addition to inspiring the next generation of STEM students, the event will highlight Verizon's partnership with ASU, as well as the myriad ways Phoenix-area students can thrive on our 5G network. Through Verizon's responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon, the company has a 10-year goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

