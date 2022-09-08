Sign In Register
Private Networks

Verizon Frontline debuts THOR's Hammer

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/9/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon Frontline today introduced THOR's (Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response) Hammer, the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations.

Developed with dual-core network capabilities, which enable enhanced operational flexibility, the nearly 30-foot trailer is able to act as either a private 5G standalone (or non-standalone) network that can be managed locally from within the trailer.

THOR's Hammer is built to leverage the network and technology of Verizon Frontline, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions such as network slicing capabilities.

Network slicing, which allocates bandwidth to multiple users based on specific requirements, could provide each public safety agency operating in a city with its own dedicated network resources. Resources could then be configured to best meet the needs of the agency using them. For example, if one agency needs access to real-time video and another only needs voice and data service, a dedicated network slice could be optimized to meet each agency's specific requirements.

THOR's Hammer's 5G standalone core could also enable applications requiring near-real time responsiveness such as extended reality (XR) training or 3D mapping.

In addition to its standalone/non standalone network capabilities, THOR's Hammer will incorporate mission critical push-to-talk (MCPTT), land mobile radio (LMR) and private mobile edge compute (MEC) capabilities.

THOR's Hammer was built to operate independently or in tandem with THOR. For instance, THOR, or another deployable asset, could be used to extend THOR's Hammer's 5G standalone capabilities into areas the trailer can't reach. For example, THOR's Hammer could be positioned at an emergency operations center while THOR moves deep into a forest during a wildfire response effort.

Responding to a wildfire is just one example of where THOR's Hammer could help provide secure, reliable, standalone 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in areas where network connections and coverage can be challenging or where natural disasters like earthquakes or hurricanes have damaged existing infrastructure.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

