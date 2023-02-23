Verizon Business and KPMG to bring private 5G to KPMG Lakehouse

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors. KPMG has now deployed Verizon's Private 5G wireless network into its Ignition Center inside KPMG Lakehouse to further that collaboration. Building on top of this next-generation network, KPMG is creating a Healthcare Lab experience where clients can interact and experiment with the latest in healthcare technologies while helping to define their own future healthcare vision powered by Verizon 5G.

The Verizon and KPMG alliance is focused on developing a suite of solutions and use cases to enable seamless, reliable, and secure communications across the healthcare industry and help transform operations. These solutions will support the future of healthcare by creating interconnected hospital operations that optimize provider scheduling, support diagnosis activities, and simplify patient interactions to drive a better patient experience and increase insights into overall patient health, at home or at a medical facility.

The Healthcare Lab at KPMG Lakehouse, located in the innovative and strategically planned community of Lake Nona, has been designed to enable a next-generation digital healthcare experience for clients. Leveraging the latest emerging technologies, including Verizon 5G, the Healthcare Lab will create an immersive experience to ignite clients' creativity and drive innovation. Innovations and topics explored at the Healthcare Lab include AI and computer vision imaging analysis, AR/VR for surgery planning, the enablement of sustainable buildings, and using technology to bridge the health equity gap. Each client experience is tailored and customized to meet the desired business outcomes with maximized benefit from these emerging technologies.

Verizon operates several 5G Labs in the U.S. that specialize in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. In addition, Verizon is collaborating with various customers to establish 5G Innovation Hubs on-premises as part of an ongoing initiative to co-innovate and create new 5G applications. Learn more about Verizon 5G technology here.

Read the full press release here.

