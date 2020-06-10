Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Utah embarks on private CBRS LTE network for online learning

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/6/2020
Comment (0)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – TLC Solutions announced today it has entered into a five-year supply agreement with the Utah Education & Telehealth Network (UETN) in Salt Lake City, Utah, to provide the Core Network infrastructure for its Private LTE network. The project is part of the UETN initiative to deliver broadband wireless access to facilitate online learning throughout the state.

TLC Solutions partnered with Quortus for the delivery of the Enhanced Packet Core (EPC) platform. The next generation architecture of the Quortus EPC MEC solution made it the ideal fit, bringing the right level of flexibility required by UETN. Specifically, Quortus' solution enables the centralizing and offloading of network traffic flow according to location supporting the proper configurations for both large campuses as well as for the state's smaller educational locations. Additionally, the scalability of the Quortus solution—achieved through the use of virtual machines—allows for the expansion of network capacity and locations easily and seamlessly, thus facilitating UETN's plans for statewide expansion.

"TLC provides us with flexibility in spectrum, radio networks and user equipment. The EPC MEC solution gives us exactly what we need to grow a Private LTE solution," said Jim Stewart, chief technology officer at UETN. "Their extensive knowledge of LTE and 5G technology is an essential ingredient in our ability to move forward with this dynamic and important networking project."

The project leverages CBRS spectrum and the CBRS Alliance's On-Go technology ecosystem to deliver increased bandwidth requirements at the network edge.

"Successful delivery of Private LTE for UETN requires a flexible approach in architecture and support," said Lee Sanders, president of TLC Solutions. "Teaming with Quortus allows TLC to deliver the best of breed solution for UETN, leveraging the key experience of TLC in private wireless networks and the flexibility of the Quortus EPC architecture."

"As a result of dealing with the COVID pandemic, educational facilities and universities are realizing the benefit of deploying their own private networks to support remote learning. We're excited to be working with TLC Solutions to deliver a solution that perfectly meets the needs of UETN and educational locations throughout the state," said Mark Bole, CEO, Quortus.

The implementation of the first sites is currently underway and will be operational this fall. Once fully deployed, the network will provide broadband access for public education, higher education, libraries and telehealth sites throughout the state.

TLC Solutions

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE