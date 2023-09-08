UScellular to sell Ericsson's private wireless

STOCKHOLM – UScellular and Ericsson have teamed up to provide private wireless network solutions for a broad category of industry segments. This includes an initial focus on Industry 4.0 manufacturing, logistics, distribution and warehouse use cases; expanding into hospitals, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), ports, utilities, and airports. This solution incorporates Ericsson's Private 5G network portfolio with UScellular's connectivity services and provides one point of contact for all system installations and life cycle management.

Today's announcement builds on a relationship established earlier this year between the two companies utilizing Ericsson's Private 5G network installed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) Connected Systems Institute (CSI) manufacturing research facility to bring security and seamless mobility between indoor and outdoor while easily integrating with business operations, devices and applications.

Built on Ericsson's industry-leading 4G and 5G radio and dual mode core technology, Ericsson Private 5G unlocks a wide variety of innovative use cases for both indoor and outdoor environments while easily integrating with business operations, devices and applications ensuring next level efficiencies of productivity, cost, and energy use. Ericsson Private 5G is Ericsson's next generation private network product providing secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single server dual mode core. Built for business operations, the product comes pre-integrated to ensure rapid time to service, delivering advanced and intelligent operations in any environment, all while keeping sensitive data secured on site. Ericsson Private 5G is able to support and adapt to a variety of use cases, industries, and levels of complexity for enterprises.

Read the full press release here.



