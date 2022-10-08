Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

US utilities still interested in private wireless LTE, Anterix promises

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/10/2022
Comment (0)

It's been almost a year since Anterix announced its last big utility customer for its private wireless LTE spectrum. But the company continues to maintain that it's in negotiations with dozens of additional potential customers – and that a handful are close to crossing the finish line.

"We fully recognize that continuing to close individual deals is a near-term imperative," Anterix CEO Rob Schwartz said during his company's recent quarter conference call, according to a transcript provided by the company. "Our goal is to capture the [utility] sector. While accomplishing this goal will take time, I remain confident that we are uniquely built to succeed in this effort."

Schwartz said the company is close to leasing its 900MHz spectrum licenses to four different potential customers. He didn't name the utilities but said they included "a large multistate, multi-operating company utility," "a large multistate utility," "multistate IOU [investor-owned utility] with several operating companies" and "the operating company level of a large multistate holding company."

Schwartz also said that Anterix has more than 60 prospective companies at various points in its sales pipeline.

(Source: Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo)

"We are not going to get into the game of precisely who Anterix will sign and when," wrote the financial analysts at B. Riley Securities in a note to investors following the release of Anterix's latest quarterly earnings. The analysts noted that Anterix has been testing its services with the likes of Dominion, Evergy, Exelon, Duke Energy and other major utilities.

Importantly, Schwartz said that Anterix hasn't lost any potential customers yet. "Nothing has fallen out," he said. "Everything remains in the pipeline and moves forward."

Schwartz also acknowledged that other companies – ranging from Ligado Networks to Dish Network – are working to edge into the market where Anterix is playing. Those companies intend to lease their spectrum to utilities that can be used to build their own private networks, or to build a network that utilities will pay to use. Indeed, AT&T starting in 2012 had attempted to sell or lease its WCS spectrum to utilities, only to give up on the effort in 2020.

"There's...others who are talking about it," Schwartz said. "But...I'm confident we have a far more substantial position and see a lot more opportunity for growth."

Company officials have said Anterix is working on a variety of efforts to ease utilities into its 900MHz private wireless networking products. For example, they're preparing a service that will allow a utility customer to use a public wireless network while it builds its own private network. Anterix is also offering a cloud-based core network inside of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Anterix had promised to ink a handful of private wireless networking deals worth over $200 million in "contracted proceeds" by March of 2022. That didn't happen. But the company continues to promise to reach $1.8 billion in "contracted proceeds" by the end of its fiscal 2024, which is less than two years away.

"Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet," Schwartz said to investors waiting for Anterix to show more progress.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE