Private Networks

Toyota to assess 5G private network in Japanese manufacturing center

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/23/2020
Comment (0)

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia, working with local systems integrator NS Solutions (NSSOL), has been selected by TOYOTA Production Engineering Corporation (TPEC) to deploy an industrial-grade private wireless network at its manufacturing design center in Fukuoka, Japan.

TPEC uses leading-edge digital engineering technology, hardware and software to introduce new tools and processes to drive world-class vehicle manufacture. Following this contract award, TPEC will assess the use of LTE/4.9G and 5G private wireless networking across its manufacturing sites, with the aim of designing innovative production processes.

Initially, a private LTE/4.9G network will be deployed at TPEC's site supporting a range of IoT-based devices that enable equipment digitization and visualization. Over time, the network will be upgraded to 5G, featuring ultra-low latency to support even faster throughput.

5G networking will help the manufacturing process to evolve into a more automated operating environment. With super-fast speeds, ultra-low latency and multiple simultaneous connections via Massive MIMO, 5G is a major step forward to delivering the manufacturing industry's transformational applications, services and workflows.

Donny Janssens, Customer Team Head of Enterprise, Nokia Japan said: "Working with NSSOL as our systems integration partner, our 5G-ready private wireless network solution will enable TPEC to integrate next-generation manufacturing use cases that help accelerate its digital transformation, and realize its future automotive IoT vision. Together with NSSOL, and TOYOTA's closest partner TPEC, we are delivering a breakthrough in the domestic automotive industry."

Akihiro Onishi, Engineering Fellow, Engineering Innovation Division, TOYOTA Production Engineering Corporation said: "TPEC conducts R&D on cutting-edge facilities and technologies, and is responsible for production preparation, facility development and design, and quality data management. By adding Nokia 5G private networking to our capability, we will contribute to TOYOTA's manufacturing through this new digital engineering technology."

Nokia will provide Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network, which is scalable according to needs. A compact, plug-and-play system, it includes 4.9G/5G network equipment (core network, base station) and a cloud-based operation monitoring system. With Nokia DAC, users can securely collect, process and host all generated proprietary data on site.

NS Solutions Corporation (NSSOL) will provide wireless area design, license application support, system construction, and on-going maintenance and operation.

Toshiaki Yoshida, General Manager, Telecom Solutions Business Department, NS Solutions, Inc said: "We are pleased to play a part in the realization of TPEC's advanced digital transformation initiatives. Through this project, together with TPEC and Nokia, we would like to do our utmost to support digital transformation in the automobile manufacturing industry."

The contract award builds on an existing business relationship between TOYOTA Production Engineering Corporation, NS Solutions and Nokia.

Nokia

