The Telecoms.com Podcast: Private Networks, SI Competition & Huawei

Jamie takes the helm this week as the filling in a Light Reading sandwich completed by Ray and Iain. They start by reflecting on the 'Private Networks in the 5G Era' event they all recently attended, which naturally leads to a discussion of whether systems integrators are allies or competitors to operators in this space and others. To finish off, Jamie dares to tackle the topic of Huawei allegedly suing people who say things it doesn't like.

