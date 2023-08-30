Texas school goes with private wireless platform

NEW YORK – Alef, a mobile connectivity SaaS platform company, today announced a collaboration with the Nacogdoches, TX Independent School District to deploy its Private Mobile Networks Platform while providing access to affordable, high-speed internet for NISD families living near Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary.

Many school districts aspire to provide adequate off-campus broadband access to their staff and students. According to the White House, more than 30 million Americans live in areas where broadband infrastructure is unable to provide minimally acceptable speeds, and roughly one-third of the nation's school districts fail even to meet a one Mbps per student standard.

For NISD, Alef's platform eliminates the overwhelming cost and complexities of deploying Private Mobile Networks and enables the school district to scale and manage private wireless networks using their existing network management platform.

Read the full press release here.



Alef