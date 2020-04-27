Sign In Register
Private Networks

Telit's PCI Express Mini Card family now supports 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2020
LONDON – Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its LM960A PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) family is now available in a version supporting the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) to serve a broad range of applications that can benefit from private networking, such as, but not limited to, warehousing, industrial manufacturing, public and enterprise venues. The new CBRS-specific module is the latest example of Telit's leadership in providing the CBRS market with LTE-Advanced high-performance solutions to foster the deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks. The new cost-optimized module is hardware and software compatible with the LM960A18. With full industrial temperature range, it is ideal for high data rate applications, including industrial gateways, enterprise routers and CPEs, high resolution video cameras and bandwidth intensive industrial sensors like infrared, x-ray and ultrasound imagers.

The new private LTE LM960A9-P version can operate in the CBRS band 48 for the U.S. market and in band 42 and 43 for international markets. The LM960A family of modules also offers a 5G evolution path to Telit's FN980m 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave data card, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to quickly develop next-generation solutions for the CBRS market, which ABI Research predicts will be worth $16.3 billion by 2025.

The LM960A family of data cards remains the only 1Gbps-class LTE Advanced Category 18 mPCIe module in the industry, and the world's first mobile broadband card to support CBRS band 48 (3.55 GHz). Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X20 LTE modem, the LM960A18 rivals wired broadband technologies, with up to 1.2 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds This makes the LM960 ideal for bandwidth-intensive CBRS applications such as enterprise routers and gateways, HD and 4K video, and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN). It is also the only product fully certified on major mobile network operators in North America as well as others worldwide.

"CBRS and private LTE networks are changing the way enterprises wirelessly connect their sites and campuses. With Telit's enterprise-grade technologies and experience, they are among the leaders in the industry, helping system integrators and OEMs get their OnGo certified products to market faster," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, CBRS Alliance. "We look forward to Telit's continued work in advancing this exciting market."

"The LM960A9-P and our membership in the CBRS Alliance highlight Telit's commitment to providing OEMs and their customers with industry-first private LTE solutions," said Safi Khan, Regional Product Marketing Director, Telit. "The new, CBRS-only version, LM960A9-P provides LTE Advanced high performance today and previews what OEMs and customers can expect from our forthcoming 5G mobile broadband devices for CBRS applications."

Telit

