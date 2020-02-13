Sign In Register
Telenor to resell Ericsson's 'Industry Connect' for private networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/13/2020
STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Telenor Sweden have signed an agreement making Telenor the first mobile network operator worldwide to join the Ericsson Industry Connect partner program and become a reseller of Ericsson Industry Connect.

Industries and enterprises are transforming as the digitalization of their processes, products and services accelerate. Highly reliable mobile broadband with the capabilities of 4G and 5G is becoming increasingly more important for industries to improve efficiency and flexibility in their operations, drive innovation and to stay competitive.

With this new agreement, Telenor Sweden's industrial customers will now be able to explore and utilize the full potential of IT-centric LTE networks customized for smart manufacturing applications. This agreement is a significant step, paving the way for future 5G applications across the sector.

Ericsson's partner program provides a vehicle for communications service providers to resell connectivity technologies to their customers. It also enables independent software vendors, system integrators and tech device partners to offer software, services, and devices as part of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem.

Kaaren Hilsen, CEO, Telenor Sweden, says: "We are proud to be the first operator joining Ericsson´s Industry Connect partner program and are ready to play a pivotal role in this exciting sector. The manufacturing industry is one of the first to truly reap the benefits of 5G, and this partnership extends our portfolio with a solution that allows Telenor Sweden to capture new opportunities in industrial verticals and improve business outcomes for our customers."

Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, Ericsson, says: "Industry 4.0 needs secure, reliable, wireless connectivity. By leveraging our 4G and 5G capabilities and adopting Ericsson Industry Connect, Telenor Sweden can now offer its industrial customers a unique cellular connectivity solution that increases efficiency and productivity for the smart factories of the future."

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson Industry Connect is a dedicated wireless cellular network that provides secure, reliable coverage, high device density, and predictable latency. Leveraging this connectivity solution, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes and data, using LTE now with a clear path to 5G.

Ericsson

