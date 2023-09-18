Sign In Register
Private Networks

T-Mobile to support CBRS neutral host networks via Celona

News Wire Feed

LAS VEGAS – Celona, a leading innovator and pioneer of enterprise private wireless solutions, today announced the commercial availability of the industry's first end-to-end neutral host service that operates over CBRS shared private wireless spectrum. Celona's neutral host solution now allows organizations to improve the customer experience for millions of cellular subscribers by extending public cellular coverage within environments with poor cellular reception.

Celona also said it has officially completed the certification of its 4G-based neutral host system within T-Mobile's "Bring Your Own Coverage 2.0" (BYOC 2.0) program after a successful large-scale live customer trial with a national retailer. The certification of Celona's neutral host technology ensures the highest levels of service integrity for T-Mobile subscribers, including support for high quality voice and data services, emergency e911 calling, and other vital subscriber services with full regulatory compliance.

Celona is actively working with other U.S.-based mobile network operators (MNOs) to integrate its small cell neutral host system with their respective public cellular service offerings.

Available immediately within the United States with initial support for T-Mobile subscribers, Celona's neutral host solution is capable of concurrently advertising up to five different mobile network operators (MNO) as well as a discrete private wireless network signal for specific enterprise use cases.

By leveraging and sharing the existing enterprise LAN and WAN infrastructure, neutral host networking is a modern method developed to provide high quality public cellular coverage from one or more communications service providers (CSPs). Celona's neutral host service is simply enabled on a Celona private network - thereby increasing public cellular network coverage and capacity while dramatically reducing capital and operating expenses using a shared network infrastructure approach.

At the heart of the solution is Celona's Multi-Operator Exchange Network (MOXN) technology. A cloud-hosted multi-site, multi-tenant software exchange, Celona's MOXN technology simplifies operations and manageability by removing cumbersome and costly hardware burdens. With MOXN, mobile subscriber traffic is aggregated and securely tunneled to the mobile network operator (MNO) core network, making the entire experience completely seamless to users while guaranteeing subscriber service level agreements and key performance indicators (KPIs) for each MNO's public cellular services.

Celona's neutral host service operates over CBRS shared private wireless spectrum and can be deployed and operational in a fraction of the time at nearly half the cost of legacy distributed antenna systems (DAS), giving enterprises unrivaled control and manageability over in building public cellular services.

DAS based implementations have long been mired with high price tag, long deployment times and lack of enterprise control and visibility. Celona's neutral host service can be operational in weeks, not years, and is under enterprise IT's control without the burden and cost of additional on-site equipment.

Unlike other neutral host offerings, Celona offers organizations flexible deployment and pricing options that allow neutral host support to be easily enabled on existing Celona private wireless networks or discretely deployed as a stand-alone solution for neutral host only services.

Celona's private wireless neutral host solution is ideally suited for healthcare environments, large retailers, offices, hotels, manufacturing operations and universities. These organizations will now be able to provide pervasive and reliable indoor public cellular connectivity to T-Mobile subscribers while using the same private wireless infrastructure to support business-critical applications that require deterministic wireless connectivity and performance.

Read the full press release here.

Celona

