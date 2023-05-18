Starry report highlights digital divide efforts

BOSTON, Mass. – Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and Internet service provider, today released its first Starry Connect Impact Report, detailing the company's work to close the digital divide in public and affordable housing.

Starry designed its Starry Connect program to bring no-cost and ultra-low-cost broadband service to public and affordable housing residents without requiring credit checks, long-term contracts, equipment deposits, individual eligibility requirements (such as household participation in SNAP, WIC or Medicaid) or a lengthy application process. Starry Connect first launched with a pilot program with the Boston Housing Authority in 2018 and today, is available across more than 87,000 units of public and affordable housing in six states.

