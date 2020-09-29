Sign In Register
Private Networks

Speedcast to sell Nokia's private network offering

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/29/2020
Comment (0)

HOUSTON – Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted communications and IT services provider, announced today a long-term agreement with Nokia to deploy its industrial-grade private wireless solutions globally via the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud. Through this new collaboration, Speedcast is providing remote backhaul, data and voice connectivity to enterprise customers, covering areas up to a radius of 30 km and supporting hundreds of users from a single cell. The network will also support critical, high-bandwidth applications with low latency requirements.

"Nokia Digital Automation Cloud meets stringent requirements across multiple industries to deliver network coverage, capacity, mobility, reliability, quality of service and security, while connecting a wide variety of devices," said Stephan Litjens, GM Digital Automation at Nokia. "By integrating with Speedcast we can significantly improve local connectivity in remote locations."

Nokia's 5G-ready Digital Automation Platform provides industrial-grade high-bandwidth private wireless networks – both outdoors and deep indoors – to increase efficiency and productivity for industry verticals, including manufacturing, supply chain, mining, utilities, oil and gas, as well as large enterprise compounds outside of standard cellular connectivity.

Acting as a private wireless network that brings IoT to enterprises, the Nokia private LTE/4.9G solution opens up new opportunities such as smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and machine-to-machine communication, in addition to critical-voice and data solutions. Nokia's cloud solution provides high reliability and security in any challenging conditions. Leveraging the future-proof solution, users can scale up and down according to changing needs. The solution additionally provides for flexible business models to suit the enterprise requirements.

Combining the power of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud with Speedcast core connectivity options — including C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, MEO and LEO backhaul — will increase the reach of several Speedcast products:

  • Speedcast IoT Solutions: With LTE-enabled devices solutions from the Speedcast IoT portfolio, customers can seamlessly connect to headquarter locations and the Internet. The cloud-based Speedcast IoT Center provides lifecycle support of LTE as well as satellite devices and offers customers full deployment and management capabilities of IoT devices on Nokia private LTE networks at scale.
  • Speedcast Speedtalk: The Speedtalk voice app allows users to capture live footage from remote sites and provides instant communications with remote teams. Private LTE/4.9G will extend the coverage of remote camp areas further compared with standard WiFi, allowing for better access to Speedtalk via smartphone apps. In addition, private wireless networks will enable superior QoS and high-speed mobility
  • IPTV: The Nokia Private LTE solution will also provide higher bandwidth capacity for Speedcast's IPTV solutions to handheld devices.

"Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is a plug-and-play platform optimized for low latency and ultra-reliability, which are critical factors for remote communications," said Chris Hill, Chief Technology Officer at Speedcast. "Bringing this technology to our customers' remote sites will enable the use of bandwidth-intensive and low-latency solutions such as CCTV video analytics, drone surveillance, and personnel push to video applications. This is a game-changer for customers who need to keep personnel safe and operations running efficiently in hard-to-reach locations such as the Energy and Mining sectors."

Speedcast International Limited

