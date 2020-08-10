Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Samsung, KDDI team for private 5G networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/8/2020
Comment (0)

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics and KDDI today announced an agreement to expand their collaboration in 5G network business in Japan. With this collaboration, the companies will verify and assess optimal 5G network solutions for enterprises to improve user experiences and enhance productivity.

The business customers can choose KDDI as their network manager, and decide whether to use KDDI's existing network infrastructure or develop their own 5G network to expand or create their businesses. Through this alliance, the two companies will bring new, accessible choices for businesses in various fields.

"Through our 5G Business Co-creation Alliance, we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on driving new business opportunities for enterprise customers", said Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager, Service Planning and Development Division Solution Business Sector at KDDI. "With Samsung, KDDI will drive digital transformation, unlocking new value by enhancing user experiences for both consumers and business alike."

As a first step, Samsung and KDDI will verify 5G use cases for enterprises, and develop new business models. It will help the companies to explore new business opportunities in 5G networks, and expand the scope of enterprise business that the two can offer in collaboration.

"We are excited to deliver our advanced private 5G network solutions to help build a fast and reliable network for enterprises in Japan," said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. "In collaboration with KDDI, Samsung will continue to deliver on the full potential of private 5G networks, which will play a central role in transforming enterprises and introducing innovative new services to business users."

Samsung is a pioneer in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipset, radio, and core network technologies. The company has supported 5G commercial service in leading markets, including Korea and the U.S., where the majority of worldwide 5G subscribers are located, and it is supporting the expansion of 5G in Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets, including Canada and New Zealand.

Samsung

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE