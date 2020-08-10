Samsung, KDDI team for private 5G networks

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics and KDDI today announced an agreement to expand their collaboration in 5G network business in Japan. With this collaboration, the companies will verify and assess optimal 5G network solutions for enterprises to improve user experiences and enhance productivity.

The business customers can choose KDDI as their network manager, and decide whether to use KDDI's existing network infrastructure or develop their own 5G network to expand or create their businesses. Through this alliance, the two companies will bring new, accessible choices for businesses in various fields.

"Through our 5G Business Co-creation Alliance, we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on driving new business opportunities for enterprise customers", said Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager, Service Planning and Development Division Solution Business Sector at KDDI. "With Samsung, KDDI will drive digital transformation, unlocking new value by enhancing user experiences for both consumers and business alike."

As a first step, Samsung and KDDI will verify 5G use cases for enterprises, and develop new business models. It will help the companies to explore new business opportunities in 5G networks, and expand the scope of enterprise business that the two can offer in collaboration.

"We are excited to deliver our advanced private 5G network solutions to help build a fast and reliable network for enterprises in Japan," said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. "In collaboration with KDDI, Samsung will continue to deliver on the full potential of private 5G networks, which will play a central role in transforming enterprises and introducing innovative new services to business users."

Samsung is a pioneer in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipset, radio, and core network technologies. The company has supported 5G commercial service in leading markets, including Korea and the U.S., where the majority of worldwide 5G subscribers are located, and it is supporting the expansion of 5G in Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets, including Canada and New Zealand.

