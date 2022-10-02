Sign In Register
Private Networks

Samsung, Amdocs build private CBRS network for Howard University

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/10/2022
Samsung Electronics America and Amdocs today announced the deployment of a Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based network across Howard University's campus in Washington D.C, delivering secure and enhanced broadband connectivity to students, faculty and local residents traveling the university's campus.

As ubiquitous connectivity demands grow among its students, Howard University recognized the need for a high-quality network solution across campus that not only enhances digital learning and information access, but also increases network security and reliability. To achieve this, Howard University, along with their IT consultant partner WAZ Wireless, looked to Samsung and Amdocs to implement a private wireless network using CBRS, a mid-band radio frequency spectrum from 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz that delivers high-quality fixed wireless service, and offers network operators and organizations a secure pathway to 5G.

CBRS is increasingly used to bring broadband wireless coverage to consumers in underserved locations, as well as businesses and organizations across industry. For Howard University, a CBRS-powered private network provided the high levels of security required and delivered the higher data speeds and lower latency needed to ensure enhanced connectivity to more than 6,000 students travelling across campus.

"The Samsung and Amdocs solution has provided our end users with a reliable and sustainable solution for both CBRS and WiFi connectivity," said Jahmal Cue, Howard University Senior Network and Infrastructure Manager. "The deployment was on schedule and supported the various 'use cases' on the campus. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Samsung and Amdocs to expand the network."

This deployment is part of a network collaboration agreement between Samsung and Amdocs, which announced they will deliver end-to-end 4G and 5G solutions to enterprises with a focus on industries such as manufacturing, education and utilities.

The private network uses Samsung RAN solutions including 5G-ready 4T4R CBRS radios, connected to the company's baseband unit. Samsung's CBRS radios are OnGo Alliance-certified, indicating a product that meets the highest standards of quality, interoperability and security.

As the lead systems integrator, Amdocs designed the network, integrated the required network infrastructure (RAN, CORE, transport, security), and performed the deployment services. In addition, Amdocs is providing managed services to operate and maintain the network. During implementation, Amdocs partnered with small business teams to provide consulting and installation support, which included Matek Inc. and WAZ Wireless.

"Amdocs and Samsung's private network solution has provided Howard University with a resilient wireless solution to augment the main campus WiFi network, providing a platform to support Howard University's Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) for internet and wireless connectivity," said Olga Osaghae, Howard University Interim Chief Information Officer.

"We're pleased that Samsung's CBRS technology was able to quickly deliver secure and reliable wireless connectivity for the students, faculty and visitors of Howard University," said Imran Akbar, Vice President and Head of New Business Team, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. "Our CBRS radios have accelerated digital connectivity across industries, and now, working with Amdocs, we look forward to leveraging this versatile technology to help the educational sector benefit from 4G and 5G-ready broadband wireless networks that deliver secure mobility and meet campus needs."

"As our society becomes more reliant on ubiquitous connectivity, we're pleased to provide Howard University a solution that enables seamless experiences campus-wide," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "As demand for private networks increase, combined with advancements in 5G, we look forward to continuing our work with Samsung to provide secure solutions across a variety of industries."

Samsung

