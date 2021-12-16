Ruralink, others plan LTE fixed wireless deployments

BEND, Ore. – A collaboration of industry-leading companies Ruralink Broadband, Inc. (Ruralink), Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC), and Raycom Ventures, Inc. (Raycom) has successfully executed the first deployment phase of the Ruralink hybrid broadcast-broadband internet solution in Oregon. The initial implementation demonstrates a proof of concept supporting the companies' vision to deliver broadcast-broadband internet to more than 50 target markets across the U.S.

Based on leading-edge private LTE technology that utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequencies, the innovative solution can deliver wide-area network coverage and true broadband connectivity to the greater Bend-Redmond area when fully deployed.

"This is the first important step to providing rural and underserved areas of North America with widely available, affordable broadband internet," said Rami Mirsky, Raycom CEO. "Broadband connectivity has become a fundamental daily necessity, and we are here to fulfill this need and bring it to every home and business regardless of their geographical location."

Earlier this year, the three companies joined forces to deliver this solution by leveraging the expertise of each enterprise. Ruralink is an emerging fixed-wireless broadband network service provider that offers multiple service layer infrastructure and customer relationships. JRC, a leading manufacturer of radio equipment since 1915, has a strategic partnership with Raycom, a global provider of advanced private 4G/5G solutions and world-class radio deployment expertise, equipment, and software that enables end-to-end wireless access network solution platforms.

"JRC has a long tradition of high quality, innovative networking solutions," said Katsuhiko Sato, Ph. D, Head of 5G, Japan Radio Co., Ltd. "With this collaboration, we further extend our presence in North America while contributing to the important endeavor of making broadband internet widely available."

"Ruralink has long been on a mission to bring quality high-speed internet to rural and semi-urban areas," added Vern Fotheringham, Ruralink CEO. "The collaboration with JRC and Raycom gives us the technology and know-how to serve significantly wider areas with quality coverage."

Tests and evaluations of the first deployment demonstrated excellent performance. Utilizing multiple sectors on a few base stations, the implementation covered Bend, Ore., and adjacent low-density surroundings, successfully delivering high-speed internet connectivity across the designated area to both homes and CBRS-enabled smartphones.

