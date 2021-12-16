"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Ruralink, others plan LTE fixed wireless deployments

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2021
Comment (0)

BEND, Ore. – A collaboration of industry-leading companies Ruralink Broadband, Inc. (Ruralink), Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC), and Raycom Ventures, Inc. (Raycom) has successfully executed the first deployment phase of the Ruralink hybrid broadcast-broadband internet solution in Oregon. The initial implementation demonstrates a proof of concept supporting the companies' vision to deliver broadcast-broadband internet to more than 50 target markets across the U.S.

Based on leading-edge private LTE technology that utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequencies, the innovative solution can deliver wide-area network coverage and true broadband connectivity to the greater Bend-Redmond area when fully deployed.

"This is the first important step to providing rural and underserved areas of North America with widely available, affordable broadband internet," said Rami Mirsky, Raycom CEO. "Broadband connectivity has become a fundamental daily necessity, and we are here to fulfill this need and bring it to every home and business regardless of their geographical location."

Earlier this year, the three companies joined forces to deliver this solution by leveraging the expertise of each enterprise. Ruralink is an emerging fixed-wireless broadband network service provider that offers multiple service layer infrastructure and customer relationships. JRC, a leading manufacturer of radio equipment since 1915, has a strategic partnership with Raycom, a global provider of advanced private 4G/5G solutions and world-class radio deployment expertise, equipment, and software that enables end-to-end wireless access network solution platforms.

"JRC has a long tradition of high quality, innovative networking solutions," said Katsuhiko Sato, Ph. D, Head of 5G, Japan Radio Co., Ltd. "With this collaboration, we further extend our presence in North America while contributing to the important endeavor of making broadband internet widely available."

"Ruralink has long been on a mission to bring quality high-speed internet to rural and semi-urban areas," added Vern Fotheringham, Ruralink CEO. "The collaboration with JRC and Raycom gives us the technology and know-how to serve significantly wider areas with quality coverage."

Tests and evaluations of the first deployment demonstrated excellent performance. Utilizing multiple sectors on a few base stations, the implementation covered Bend, Ore., and adjacent low-density surroundings, successfully delivering high-speed internet connectivity across the designated area to both homes and CBRS-enabled smartphones.

Ruralink Broadband

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE