Redline touts more private LTE customers

TORONTO – Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, and Winncom Technologies, a premier global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, announce today that Redline's industrial-grade, Private LTE connectivity solutions will be provided for a precious metals mining company in Rochester, Nevada.

Redline's Private iLTE solution, recently installed at the mine, provides reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity and real-time control of sensors and applications - critical to operations for one of the most dangerous occupations.

"Real-time data is becoming essential for operational visibility, worker safety, and live communications at remote sites throughout the mining industry," states Reno Moccia, Redline Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Industrial-grade LTE is emerging as the platform infrastructure of choice for the future of mining. Redline's private iLTE network enhances automation at mining sites by monitoring and controlling equipment without interruption; connecting personnel, vehicles and sensors; and improving safety and production uptime."

"Working with the mining client and Redline on this project proved to be a valuable partnership in having all of the right people to get this intricate work completed," explains David Thakurdin, Winncom Project Manager and Engineer. "Winncom's experience in mining has now been accelerated with the impressive propagation of the Redline iLTE products and services. The ability to enable multiple UEs of almost any brand will be useful in accomplishing any connectivity needs within what is typically a very dynamic mine environment."

