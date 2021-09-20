Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Recalibrating valuations in the private wireless industry

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/20/2021
Comment (0)

A utility provider covering Kansas and Missouri just announced plans to deploy its own private wireless LTE network, and it will likely spend tens of millions of dollars on the endeavor.

Importantly, the new effort by utility provider Evergy helps to yet again underscore the potential of private wireless networking, and the money that could eventually flood into the space. It also helps to explain why companies ranging from Ericsson to Rakuten to Microsoft to Verizon have been so interested in positioning themselves as providers for private wireless networks.

However, to understand the implications of Evergy's plan – and why it's important in the broader context of the space – it's necessary to delve into the financial details of the company's announcement Monday.

The per MHz-POP calculation

To build its private wireless network, Evergy said it will lease 900MHz spectrum licenses from Anterix. The licenses cover roughly 3.88 million people in Evergy's service territories in Kansas and Missouri, and Evergy will pay $30.2 million for an initial 20-year license, with two subsequent ten-year renewal options.

According to the financial analysts at Evercore, this price tag translates into a spectrum license valuation of $1.30 per MHz-POP. The per MHz-POP figure indicates the amount of money spent on spectrum, the amount of spectrum available and the number of people that spectrum covers. However, like real estate, the value of spectrum is a bit of a moving target, and therefore comparisons are necessary.

Other comparable spectrum transactions include the 2016 600MHz spectrum auction and the AWS-3 spectrum auction in 2015. According to the Evercore analysts, the 600MHz spectrum licenses in the same area sold for around $0.60 per MHz-POP, while AWS-3 licenses sold for $1.41 per MHz-POP. Meaning, Evergy sees enough value in owning a private wireless network that it's willing to place a relatively high value on Anterix's spectrum licenses in relation to other recent spectrum transactions.

Further, according to the Evercore analysts, Evergy inked its agreement with Anterix without conducting its own networking tests in the spectrum. Instead, it simply relied on testing data obtained by another Anterix customer, Ameren. Moreover, due to complex FCC rules around spectrum licensing, Evergy was really the only company that could have used Anterix's 900MHz spectrum licenses in Kansas and Missouri – and it still agreed to pay $1.30 per MHz-POP.

Finally, Evergy's deal with Anterix only covers the spectrum for a private wireless network and does not include the cost of the radio equipment necessary to actually operate a network. Meaning, Evergy will probably spend millions of additional dollars on LTE equipment and network-management services.

According to FierceWireless, Evergy plans to use its private LTE network for a number of services, ranging from network resilience to monitoring applications.

An increasingly crowded market

And Evergy is just one customer, in one location, in one industry, for such private wireless networking services. Companies like Ericsson and Microsoft are hoping to stir up additional interest from enterprises in a wide range of other industries from agricultural operations to manufacturing facilities. Indeed, Verizon recently disclosed the details of the private wireless network it helped to build at a UK port.

Thus, it's no surprise that a wide range of companies are hoping to cash in on the private wireless networking space. Players in the industry stretch from Microsoft (via its purchases of Metaswitch Networks and Affirmed Networks) to Rakuten (through its new Symphony offering) to Ericsson (via its new private networking business) to Ligado (through its own spectrum-leasing effort).

"We have talked about private wireless for a long time so it is exciting to see the rise in activity, underpinned by new spectrum, an improving device ecosystem, technology improvements, and the emergence of new use cases that require cellular QoS," said analyst Stefan Pongratz with research and consulting firm Dell'Oro Group in a recent release.

It's no wonder that Nokia at one point forecast that the private wireless opportunity might ultimately be twice as big as the commercial wireless opportunity.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from DanoVision
Is T-Mobile losing its edge?

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 promotions aren't impressing analysts. The company's new 5G icon follows Verizon's lead. And T-Mobile's growth prospects for Q4 appear stunted. 'Uncarrier' it isn't.

13 an unlucky number for 5G

Apple took the wraps off its latest iPhone, the iPhone 13. But the company spent almost no time talking about 5G during its unveiling event.

Six things to watch for in Apple's iPhone 13 announcement

Apple is widely expected to announce its iPhone 13 during an event next week. Here are six themes to track as Apple shows off its latest smartphone wares.

Optimism infects Big 5G Event

In-person attendance at the show was clearly far less than the 2019 show in Denver, prior to the pandemic. But the executives who attended this year's Big 5G Event had a bounce in their step.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE