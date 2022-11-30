Sign In Register
Private Networks

Qualcomm, Siemens test 5G in HVAC systems

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Siemens Smart Infrastructure are working together to reimagine building automation by applying 5G private network (PN), based on the Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System in the Americas. The joint effort is underway at the Siemens Chicagoland office in Buffalo Grove, testing 5G PN use cases for efficient connection of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) assets that will help meet the growing customer needs around energy efficiency, reduced costs of ownership, increased security, and proactive maintenance. This collective effort aims to further advance digitalization in building automation by developing new, more intelligent smart devices in the future.

Siemens is developing use cases to explore how building automation can capitalize on the power of 5G high speed data transmission, low latency, and greater capacity versus 4G. Proof-of-concept (PoC) network architecture is built at the Siemens facilities in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, with the support of the Qualcomm Technologies' Engineering Services Group. The team takes a holistic approach on application of 5G technologies and works on proving every step of complete 5G customer adoption. It focuses on everything from system design and obtaining experimental Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) license to full integration of devices into cloud-based solutions. Qualcomm Technologies is driving the digital transformation of business through system-level solutions, utilizing a unique combination of best-in-class wireless connectivity and ultra-intelligent platforms.

"We are proud of the collaboration with Siemens, bringing together its leadership in building automation, and our expertise in wireless and edge compute technologies. Our teams worked closely to successfully prove the automated building use case," said Sebastiano Di Filippo, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies' platforms have the power to unlock huge potential across multiple sectors, driving the Connected Intelligent Edge – where billions of smart connected devices can be deployed and impact a multitude of industries."

"Joining Qualcomm Technologies' capabilities with Siemens' building automation domain experience creates a unique skillset that enables creation of a very innovative offering," said Ivan Todorov, Head of Engineering for Siemens BP Americas at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. "We see 5G as a key enabler that will bring to life an ecosystem of edge devices and services to help us meet some of the most pressing customer needs around energy efficiency, cyber security and decarbonization. In times of increasing technology complexity, we see partnering as key to optimizing time-to-market and value for the customer."

"5G enables endless possibilities and creates new industrial paradigms," said Repus Hsiung, VP & GM of the Automotive & Industrial Solutions BG at WNC. "WNC's i-Router, adopting Snapdragon X55, unlocks a wide variety of innovative use cases. We are proud to be collaborating with Siemens on their innovative 5G smart building automation solution."

Qualcomm Technologies is transforming industries, business models, and experiences with scalable solutions, delivering robust technologies that support existing and new industries, spanning utilities, manufacturing, retail, robotics, asset tracking, fleet management and logistics, to name but a few, with the power of 4G and 5G computing and connectivity solutions. Such solutions stem from the company's heritage in mobile platforms and AI to spur digitalization and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities.

Read the press release here.

Qualcomm

