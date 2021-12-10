Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Purdue University group signs up for Celona's private 5G network

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/12/2021
Comment (0)

A research foundation at Purdue University is betting big on private wireless networking by teaming up with a technology vendor to install a network inside its new business-focused development center.

The Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) is working with cell tower giant SBA Communications and startup Celona to install a private 5G network working on 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum. The network will be inside one of the PRF's main buildings in its new Discovery Park District, a 400-acre, $1 billion smart city development that's adjacent to the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The development is still in its early stages, but in ten years developers envision the district housing up to 15,000 students, residents and executives.

District officials hope to grow their nascent 5G private network to provide connections to residents and business executives across the development. For now, though, PRF's private 5G network spans just six access points inside its Convergence Center building, a massive, 143,000-square-feet office complex designed to link Purdue University to the wider business world.

"It's showcase space," explained David Broecker, PRF's chief innovation and collaboration officer. He said the private network inside the Convergence Center building supports LTE speeds up to 100 Mbit/s and will be available to tenants in the building as a "playground" for innovation.

"We believe this is going to enable companies to come in and really see what's possible," he said, adding that the network's coverage and speed metrics have "opened people's eyes to the performance of these private networks."

The network features radio equipment from Celona, spectrum-management services from SBA and fiber and data center services from Tilson. Broecker said PRF is working with Watch Communications, which owns CBRS licenses in the area, for access to its licensed CBRS spectrum. Broecker added that SBA funded the university's initial deployment, but he declined to provide the financial details.

But that's just the start, according to Broecker. PRF's ultimate goal is to figure out a way to expand the reach of the private wireless network to eventually cover the entire 400-acre district when it's completed.

"We're looking at this almost as a utility in the district," he said, explaining that broadband may eventually be sold alongside gas and electricity. "We really wanted to make this a destination for companies and innovators."

However, the business model that will fund that network expansion has not yet been determined. Broecker said he's envisioning a subscription model whereby district residents and tenants would pay for access to the network, thus financing its expansion. "We're just starting to turn everything on," he said. "So we're trying to figure out what is the best way to do it."

"This is not just a single-use case that we're trying to create here," he added. "The vision is really to create this notion of a connected community."

PRF isn't the only organization that's investing in the allure of private wireless networking. For example, Celona on Tuesday announced agreements with several other companies for other private wireless networking deployments around the country. Meantime, Motorola Solutions announced it would build a private LTE network for Harris County, Texas, using CBRS spectrum. And those are just a few examples of the gathering battle around private wireless networking.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE